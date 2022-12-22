NASCAR World Reacts To Thursday's Schedule Announcement

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A general view of the track and stadium during qualifying for the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum NASCAR Cup Series race on February 05, 2022, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The format and requirements for the 2023 Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum have been revealed.

For starters, the Busch Light Clash will have 27 cars. The top five from each of the four 10-car heats will advance to the main event. Then, the top three from the last-chance qualifiers and one points provisional will make it.

The 10-car heats will take place on Feb. 5, 2023.

Clearly, NASCAR fans are not fond of this format. They believe The Coliseum's track is too small to have 27 cars competing at the same time.

"I long for this to be less than 20 cars and less convoluted," Phil Spain of Pit Box Press tweeted.

"I’m sorry but that’s too many cars on a small track like the coliseum," one fan said. "That’s only going to lead to the chaos that NASCAR wants."

Another fan wrote, "Remember when the clash was 10 laps and like 10 cars? Pepperidge Farm remembers."

Last year's Busch Light Clash featured 23 cars.

We'll find out in February if the expanded field helps or hurts the product.