NASCAR World Reacts To Tony Stewart Decision News

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 14: Tony Stewart speaks during the press conference held at the zMAX Dragway on October 14, 2021 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images) Mike Comer/Getty Images

Tony Stewart will be getting back in a race car this weekend.

The former NASCAR star will be making his racing debut in the NHRA in Las Vegas.

"Tony Stewart will make his NHRA (driving) debut this weekend at Las Vegas in a Top Alcohol dragster," Kelly Crandall tweeted.

Racing fans are not surprised by the decision.

"This is really cool!!!," one fan tweeted.

"The man is a machine!" one fan added.

"I absolutely love how Smoke pulled a Tony Stark from Ironman 2 by going, "What's the point of owning a racecar if you can't drive that racecar?" I want to see Tony in every kind of car possible," another fan admitted.

"Awesome!!!!!" one fan added.

Stewart, 51, will be fun to watch this weekend.