NASCAR World Reacts To Travis Pastrana Announcement

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 08: Travis Pastrana performs during HISTORY's Live Event "Evel Live" on July 8, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for HISTORY)

Travis Pastrana will try to bolster his legendary career in a different endeavor.

On Tuesday, the motocross star announced his attempt to qualify for this year's Daytona 500 in an entry backed by 23XI Racing. Pastrana will drive the No. 67 Toyota for the team owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin.

"Given the opportunity this year to race for the 23XI team is literally a dream come true," Pastrana said. "This is something that I've wanted to do my entire life, and I cannot wait to see how it goes."

The NASCAR world responded to the intriguing news.

"Welcome to the team TP!" Hamlin replied on Twitter.

"Couldn’t be more impressed so far with the approach Travis Pastrana is taking towards this Daytona 500 challenge," 23XI Racing President Steve Lauletta said.

"Well…this will be a fun storyline to follow," a fan stated.

"This is gonna be awesome," another fan said.

"Potential for the greatest victory burnout of all time," a fan noted.

Pastrana is most known as an X Games gold medalist and action sports icon, but this isn't his first taste of NASCAR. He competed in 47 Xfinity Series races, finishing the 2013 season in 14th place.

However, the Daytona 500 would represent his Cup Series debut. The 39-year-old still must earn one of four open spots in The Great American Race through qualifying races.