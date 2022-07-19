NASCAR World Reacts To Tuesday Afternoon's Big Announcement

NASCAR will hold a news conference this Tuesday that'll feature executive Ben Kennedy, driver Bubba Wallace and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

The current expectation is that a NASCAR event will be coming to the Windy City.

According to The Athletic, Chicago will endorse NASCAR "street course events" for a few years. This partnership would begin in 2023.

Per this report, NASCAR would hold a race on a street course in downtown Chicago.

Some fans are quite excited about this idea.

"This is really cool," a fan wrote. "Most likely this means the death of the Joliet Track. But it will be exciting to see them race downtown next year."

Others, however, are frustrated by this report.

"This is why I'm so close to being done with NASCAR," one fan tweeted. "NASCAR was built on oval tracks. Heck the new car they made are built more for road courses. Dirt track racing is were it's at."

This news conference will take place at 3:30 p.m. ET.

We'll find out what's in the works for NASCAR in the very near future.