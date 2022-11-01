NASCAR World Reacts To Tyler Reddick Health News

ELKHART LAKE, WISCONSIN - JULY 03: Tyler Reddick, driver of the #8 3CHI Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Kwik Trip 250 at Road America on July 03, 2022 in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick had to leave Sunday's race early due to health reasons.

On Monday, Reddick released a statement explaining more about what he's dealing with.

"During the restart at the beginning of stage two, I was involved in a stack up where significant contact occurred to my vehicle," Reddick said. "After being evaluated in the infield care center the medical team came to the conclusion that further evaluation today was the next step to take.

"We are taking those necessary steps to make sure that I am 100% before I am cleared to return to racing."

NASCAR fans are both hoping Reddick will be able to race this weekend and that his situation will be a wakeup call for the NASCAR powers that be.

"I hope Tyler is able to race five days from now," one fan shared.

"Get well soon, Tyler," said another.

"Fix your cars NASCAR. Too many drivers getting hurt #NASCAR," said a third.

"This is a low point in NASCAR… a possible head injury is the result of a stack up on a short track? Unbelievable. Get well soon Tyler," another fan chimed in.

Reddick is scheduled to race in the season finale at finale at Phoenix Raceway this weekend.