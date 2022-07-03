NASCAR World Reacts To Tyler Reddick's Win On Sunday

ELKHART LAKE, WISCONSIN - JULY 03: Tyler Reddick, driver of the #8 3CHI Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Kwik Trip 250 at Road America on July 03, 2022 in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Tyler Reddick has finally tasted sweet victory in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The 26-year-old driver held off Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson to win the KwikTrip 250 on Sunday afternoon in Wisconsin. In his 92nd Cup Series start, Reddick finally finished first.

Reddick had already finished second twice this season and also logged a third and fifth-place finish in earlier events.

"We've long talked about Tyler Reddick's potential. He's come close to winning multiple times," said The Athletic's Jeff Gluck after the race. "Today he finally puts it all together and earns his first career NASCAR Cup Series victory! NASCAR now has five first-time race winners at the halfway point of the 2022 season."

Reddick's big day has been met with plenty of praise from around the NASCAR world.

Reddick will have a chance to follow-up on his inaugural Cup Series win at the Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart next weekend in Atlanta.

Race time is set for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.