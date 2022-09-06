NASCAR World Reacts To 'Unacceptable' Car Problem

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 24: A general view of cars entering pit road during the NASCAR Cup Series M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway on July 24, 2022 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images) Logan Riely/Getty Images

NASCAR has had several problems with its Next Gen cars during the 2022 Cup Series.

Drivers are reportedly experiencing harder hits in the vehicles, and there have been multiple instances of cars catching on fire. That's what happened to Kevin Harvick's car at the Southern 500 on Sunday.

“I’m sure it’s just the crappy parts on the race car like we’ve seen so many times,” Harvick said. “We haven’t fixed anything. It’s kind of like the safety stuff, we just let it keep going and keep going and the car started burning.

On Tuesday, NASCAR's Senior VP of Competition Scott Miller admitted that it is "unacceptable" for the cars to catch on fire and said there are issues that must be worked through.

Fans seem to be hoping for more action from Miller and his team, as opposed to discussing the problems.

The Next Gen Car replaced the Generation 6 model drivers used from 2013-21. It is seventh different car that has been used on the Cup Series in the last 75 years.

There are nine races remaining on the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, starting with the Hollywood Casino 400 this Sunday.