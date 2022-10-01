NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Daytona Speedway News

DAYTONA, FL - FEBRUARY 20: Brad Keselowski (#6 RFK Racing Kohler Generators Ford) leads during the Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on February 20, 2022 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc in the state of Florida this week, including in Daytona Beach.

Among the property damaged by the storm was Daytona International Speedway. Photos of the flooding at the iconic track are going viral.

Daytona was almost completely underwater, which is a sight that has NASCAR fans understandably bummed.

Obviously, the loss of lives, as well as people's homes and business, from the storm is more tragic than this. But it's still a bummer for racing fans.

The good news is Daytona Speedway has a while to get ready for its annual major race, the Daytona 500.

The 2023 Daytona 500 is scheduled for Sunday, February 5, giving the track and area four months to dry out and get ready.