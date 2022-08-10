NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Kurt Busch News

Kurt Busch isn't ready to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series just yet. On Wednesday, he issued an update on his health.

Busch has been out of action since July 23 due to concussion-like symptoms. Unfortunately for Busch, his recovery process is taking longer than he anticipated.

"Brain injury recovery doesn't always take a linear path," Busch wrote. "I've been feeling well in my recovery, but this week I pushed to get my heart rate and body in a race simulation type environment, and it's clear I'm not ready to be back in the race car.

"This was by far the hardest week emotionally because I do feel the progression of recovery, but racing requires an extreme physical and mental effort, and my body is not 100% able to sustain the intense race conditions."

NASCAR fans want to see Busch back in action as soon as possible, but they know that his health should be his priority. That's why they want him to take off as much time as he needs.

Since Busch isn't ready to compete, Ty Gibbs will be behind the wheel for the No. 45 Toyota at Richmond Raceway this weekend.

This Sunday's race will be Gibbs' fourth Cup Series start.