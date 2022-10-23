NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Tony Stewart News

HOMESTEAD, FL - NOVEMBER 18: Tony Stewart, driver of the #14 Always a Racer/Mobil 1 Chevrolet, stands on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 18, 2016 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

NASCAR fans are disappointed by the latest Tony Stewart news.

The legendary NASCAR driver was reportedly set to be the grand marshal for Sunday's race, though that's no longer happening.

"Saw this when looking up start times for today: Tony Stewart was originally supposed to be grand marshal for Homestead and give the command to fire engines. However, country singer Kip Moore (who is doing a pre-race concert) will now give the command instead (announced Friday)," Jeff Gluck reports.

NASCAR fans are disappointed.

"At this rate Tony will just drop from NASCAR," one fan wrote.

"Feeling is probably mutual," another fan added.

"Tony Stewart with a hot mic right now would be like CM Punk’s pipe bomb promo Lmao," one fan added.

"This could have gone both ways. 1. Tony- I’m out 2. Nascar - we’re not giving Tony a hot mic right now," another fan added.

It will be interesting to see if we hear anything from Stewart.