NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate William Byron News

William Byron won't have the starting position he expected in Sunday's Go Bowling at The Glen race.

Per Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, officials found an electrical issue in Byron's No. 24 vehicle during a pre-race inspection. He'll move to the rear for unapproved adjustments.

Byron was originally slated to start fourth at Watkins Glen International.

The Chevrolet driver ranks 10th in the Cup Series standings ahead of the regular season's penultimate race. Though he's 12th in total points, wins at Atlanta and Martinsville earlier this year should secure his playoff spot.

However, Byron hasn't finished higher than ninth -- his only top-10 placement -- in his last 17 races since an April 9 victory. The fourth starting position led to an 11th-place finish at Richmond Raceway last Sunday.

The race has a 3:19 p.m. ET scheduled green flag, but lightning at Watkins Glen is currently putting the start on hold.