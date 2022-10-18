NASCAR World Reacts To Veteran Driver's Bubba Wallace Opinion

Bubba Wallace is receiving a lot of backlash for intentionally hitting Kyle Larson in an act of retaliation during Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Larson squeezed Wallace into the wall on Lap 95. Wallace responded by purposely hitting the right rear of Larson's vehicle.

During Tuesday's edition of "The Morning Drive" on SiriusXM Radio, former NASCAR champion Joey Logano offered his strong thoughts on Wallace's decision during Sunday's race.

Logano believes Wallace could've really hurt Larson this past weekend.

“The retaliation is not OK in the way it happened,” Logano said. “If he spun him to the infield, maybe it’s a little better, but right-rear hooking someone in the dogleg is not OK. I don’t know if everyone realizes how bad that could have been. That could have been the end of Kyle Larson’s career. That to me was what was on the line. Or his life. That is the worst spot to get right-rear hooked into a corner. The dogleg is pretty sharp. When you come in and hit the angle that he hit, in a way, he was lucky to hit (Bell) a little bit to soften it a little bit."

Some fans believe Logano is a hypocrite for having this stance on the Larson-Wallace beef.

Others think he's right for calling out Wallace.

"Again I feel the need to acknowledge and appreciate #NASCAR drivers who are comfortable enough to come out in front of the media and call this Wallace situation what it is, BS! Thank you," one fan said.

"Preach it," another fan wrote.

Wallace has issued an apology to Larson and his team.

"My behavior does not align with core values that are shared by 23XI Racing and our partners, who have played a crucial role in my incredible journey to the top of this great sport," Wallace’s statement read. "I want to apologize to NASCAR and the fans, along with Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Toyota for putting them in a situation in the Playoffs that they do not deserve."

NASCAR could penalize Wallace for his actions.