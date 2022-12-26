NASCAR World Reacts To Wife's Racy Pool Photo

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 07: Samantha Busch, the wife of Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 Interstate Batteries Toyota, looks on from the pit box during the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 07, 2022 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The wife of a prominent NASCAR driver is trending on social media for her racy pool photo.

Samantha Busch, the wife of NASCAR star Kyle Busch, is trending on Instagram for her pool photo.

"Wishing I was back in warmer weather ☀️🌴

It was soo cold today in nc and the wind was going crazy. I think it’s going to be even colder tomorrow! 🥶 what’s it like by you? Stay warm! ♥️," she wrote.

Busch's photo is going viral.

NASCAR fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the racy photo.

"Pretty sure this is from their adult Miami trip. She is tasteful and fashionable in this pic . Obviously many of you have not been to Miami ... second it was adult trip ... and she can post or wear what she wants .. She’s a very intelligent business woman who just happens to be a great person with her foundation she runs and actually helps people unlike these negative comments on here actually helping anyone .... and she happens to be stunning and if she is happy with her pic who are you guys to judge . Sheesh," one fan wrote.

"That’s a good photographer," one fan added.

"Merry Christmas. It’s 4 degrees here," another fan wrote on social media.

Merry Christmas from Samantha Busch.