William Byron Signs Contract Extension: NASCAR World Reacts

On Thursday, it was announced that William Byron has signed a three-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports.

Byron released a statement on this extension. As expected, he's thrilled to remain a part of the team through the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

“I’m so thankful to continue racing for Mr. Hendrick, Jeff and Hendrick Motorsports,” Byron said. “They've supported me through my path to the Cup Series and the growth process. Now with the team we've built together, I'm excited to keep pursuing race wins and playoff success. I'm really looking forward to the rest of the season and the years to come!”

Originally, Byron's contract was set to expire at the end of the 2022 season. Obviously, that's no longer the case.

Judging by the reactions on social media, NASCAR fans are quite pleased that Byron is staying with Hendrick Motorsports.

Byron is one of two multi-time winners in the NASCAR Cup Series this year.

The future is bright for Byron, especially since he's staying with Hendrick Motorsports through 2025.