NASCAR World Shocked By Ross Chastain's Move Sunday

HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 23: Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Kubota Chevrolet, and Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Rheem - WATTS Toyota, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 23, 2022 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NASCAR world is pretty amazed by what happened with Ross Chastain on Sunday afternoon.

While Chastain didn't win Sunday's Cup Series race, he pulled an insane move to get into the top four for the championship moving forward.

"ABSOLUTELY WILD! BELL WINS! CHASTAIN WITH AN INCREDIBLE MOVE!" NASCAR tweeted.

The finish was insane.

NASCAR fans are pretty shocked by Chastain's epic move on Sunday afternoon.

"That was one of the craftiest, savviest moves auto racing has ever seen by Ross Chastain. I mean. Just holy smokes," one fan wrote.

"Ross Chastain just made one of the most ridiculous moves I’ve ever seen in a race. Wait until you see the highlight. Video game stuff. Unbelievable," one fan added.

"I also think Ross Chastain might have just broken NASCAR with that move, because that opens up a whole lot of grey area that we've never been crazy enough to try before," one fan added on social media.

"ROSS CHASTAIN JUST DID THE IRACING WALL RIDE TO ADVANCE TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP 4," one fan wrote.

"Ross Chastain just pulled the most legendary move in NASCAR history. It’s not debatable. It’s just not. It’s not. He’s smarter than you. He’s a genius. And a legend. LEGEND I’m still out of breath. I can’t believe what just happened. C Bell is also good. Unreal," one fan added.

Chastain had a pretty incredible final lap to Sunday afternoon's race.

Well done, Ross!