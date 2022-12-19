NASCAR World Speculating About Prominent Driver's Future

MADISON, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 20: Hailie Deegan, driver of the #1 Monster Ford, waits the grid prior to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 presented by CK Power at Gateway Motorsports Park on August 20, 2021 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

What will 2023 have in store for Hailie Deegan?

Earlier this month, the prominent NASCAR driver revealed that she will be driving the No. 13 Ford F-150 for ThorSport Racing in the Truck Series. She will also compete part time in the Xfinity Series for SS-Green Light Racing.

NASCAR fans are interested to see what will happen with Deegan in 2023.

"Hailie Deegan joins ThorSport Racing for pivotal NASCAR Truck Series season. Will this be the year that shows she can perform consistently at higher NASCAR levels?" Bob Pockrass wondered.

NASCAR fans are excited to see what her 2023 season will look like.

"She needs to perform this year and get the Xfinity ride. Forget trucks. It's not needed. I would not say the truck series or 2023 will be a make or break year for her career, but possibly a xfinity ride.." one fan wrote.

"Surviving wreckfest racing will be an accomplishment. Halie will be better in cars," one fan added.

"This was a move to get sponsor dollars for the team. She'll drive just the same," another fan wrote.

"She needs to take her sponsors to xfinity and get out of trucks. She drives better in cars. How many careers have been stopped at this level compared to the beginning?" one fan added.

HAMPTON, GEORGIA - MARCH 19: Hailie Deegan, driver of the #1 Wastequip Ford, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 19, 2022 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

What are you expecting from Deegan in 2023?