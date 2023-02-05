NASCAR World Thinking Of Driver's Family After Tragedy

The NASCAR World has been praying for a driver's family following a tragic accident this week.

NASCAR Truck Series driver Max Gutierrez, 20, was injured in a car accident this week. His younger brother, Federico Gutierrez, 17, was tragically killed in the accident that took place outside of Mexico City.

The sports world is praying for their family.

“Rette Jones Racing offers its deepest sympathies to the Gutierrez family for the loss of their son, Federico.”

“Fico was not only a fierce competitor, but also a friend and forever a member of our racing family. He will be sorely missed.”

"Prayers to the Gutierrez family," one fan wrote.

"Heartbroken to hear the news about Fico and Max. Have become great friends with them. Thinking about the Gutierrez family and max with his recovery," Noah Gragson wrote.

"Tragic news," one fan added.

"Rest in peace. Prayers to his family and friends," another fan wrote on social media.

