NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace Lands Another Major Endorsement

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace became one of the most-followed drivers in the sport in 2020.

The only Black driver in NASCAR’s top series became one of the most-powerful voices in the sport. Wallace has made it clear that he loves the sport, but knows that some aspects of it need to change. The driver was behind NASCAR’s banning of the Confederate flag at races earlier this year.

Wallace has seen his platform grow as a result of this. The NASCAR driver has landed several major endorsement deals, including Beats by Dre headphones, DoorDash and Columbia Sportswear.

The 26-year-old driver added a new one this week. Wallace announced on Twitter his partnership with Kingsford.

“No matter what’s under the hood, I need premium fuel for peak performance. Fired up to partner with Kingsford and bring the smoke with Kingsford’s Hardwood Pellets. The best and boldest flavor in BBQ,” he tweeted.

Wallace, who drives the No. 43 car for Richard Petty Motorsports, could have an eventful end to the 2020 season.

The popular NASCAR driver is in the final year of his contract with the team. He’s reportedly expected to return to the team, though he’s reportedly received other offers.

Wallace, an Alabama native, has been in the Cup Series since 2017.