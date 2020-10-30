Bubba Wallace will serve as the driver for Michael Jordan’s new NASCAR racing team next season. Wallace and his team unveiled on Friday the car he’ll be driving. As expected, it’s incredible.

Wallace shocked the NASCAR world earlier this year when he announced he was leaving the Richard Petty Motorsports team. RPM is one of the most recognized racing teams in the sport. But it’s now easy to see why he left.

Wallace announced in September he’d be joining Michael Jordan’s new racing team. Wallace will drive the team’s No. 23 car, in tribute to the legendary Jordan.

NASCAR fans got a first look at the new car on Friday morning. It’s decorated in Jordan’s Chicago Bulls’ colors with the famous No. 23 right on the hood of the vehicle. Take a look below.

Jumpman, Jumpman, Jumpman, them boys up to somethin'. 😏 pic.twitter.com/XbY4iGa0D2 — Charlotte Motor Speedway (@CLTMotorSpdwy) October 30, 2020

Racing cars don’t get much better than this. Michael Jordan’s influence will likely garner plenty of new NASCAR fans in coming years. Linking Bubba Wallace as the team’s driver was a genius decision.

It’ll be interesting to see how Jordan’s No. 23 car evolves over the years. For now, it’s decorated in white and red, the traditional Chicago Bulls’ colors. But some NBA fans are hoping it can someday sport the Bulls’ black and red color scheme.

Either way, NASCAR fans are in for a treat this next season. Wallace will be behind the wheel of the No. 23 for years to come.