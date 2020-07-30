Photos: Bubba Wallace, Girlfriend Amanda Carter Enjoy Vacation

June and July were big months for NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace. But now he’s enjoying a little rest and relaxation with his girlfriend Amanda Carter.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Wallace posted a few photos of his vacation in South Carolina. Wallace and Carter have been on vacation for several days, posting pictures of the remarkable views.

“When the vacation views are (100) ..but the model is even better!” Wallace wrote. The couple is planning to finish their vacation tomorrow, at which point Wallace will presumably resume his NASCAR season.

“Finishing up what was an amazing vacation with @bubbawallace,” Carter wrote on Instagram. “We had so much fun laughing, napping and exploring this lil island in SC! This photo explains the vacation well, we were playing around on the dock just dancing and the wind really started to blow, we took this photo as a complete joke! The photo turned out pretty good! We have a super exciting day planned tomorrow to finish this off week!”

When the vacation views are 💯..but the model is even better!😍😍 pic.twitter.com/ab5WNes4nt — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) July 29, 2020

Amanda Carter has been behind Bubba Wallace every step of the way as he’s taken his stand for racial justice.

Wallace was a leading voice of getting NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag from events. His efforts haven’t been universally accepted though as many NASCAR fans have protested his efforts.

The two have been dating for several years, with Carter frequently attending Wallace’s NASCAR events.