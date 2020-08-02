Photos: Bubba Wallace, Girlfriend Amanda Introduce Their New Dog

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and his girlfriend Amanda Carter just returned from their vacation. But they didn’t come back alone.

Over the weekend, Wallace revealed that he and Amanda have added a four-legged friend to their family. He’s an Aussiedoodle named Asher. An Aussiedoodle is a cross between a Australian Shepherd and a Poodle.

“Well.. we did a thing today!!” Wallace wrote. “Asher meet the world..world meet Asher🤗🤗🤗🤗 #aussiedoodle”

The post came with a video of Asher, wearing a red handkerchief around his neck, running through the yard and facing the camera. He looks like he’s having a great time and is most certainly a good boy.

Bubba Wallace has really been grabbing the spotlight ever since the nationwide protests against racial injustice began. As the only African-American driver in the Cup Series, he has been NASCAR’s loudest voice is advocating for the organization to ban the Confederate flag from events.

Wallace’s successful efforts in getting it banned in June turned him into a national star in the fight against injustice. The fact that he’s earned the ire of President Trump and major far-right news outlets shows just how powerful his voice has become.

The 26-year-old driver of the No. 43 car will be at the center of attention once he returns to racing.

Will you be watching Bubba Wallace when he returns to the NASCAR circuit?