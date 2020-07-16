Bubba Wallace is not a happy man this evening.

The NASCAR driver got into a wreck in his All-Star Race qualifier on Wednesday night. Wallace, driving his No. 43 car, wrecked early in the NASCAR All-Star Open at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Wallace appeared to get turned into the wall by Michael McDowell’s No. 34 Ford car 17 laps into the qualifying race. Wallace ripped McDowell while speaking to reporters immediately following the collision.

“Oh, just disrespect. When you get hooked into the wall — my hair looks terrible. Sorry, Mom. When you get hooked the right rear into the wall — I don’t even need to see a replay. Look at that. Yeah, wow. People say one of the nicest guys in the garage. Can’t wait for the God-fearing text he’s going to send me about preaching and praising respect. What a joke he is,” Wallace told FOX Sports.

Wallace didn’t stop there.

Photos show Wallace dropping off his wrecked No. 43 bumper at McDowell’s hauler door.

Wallace was so furious with the incident because it prevented him from competing in the All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway tonight.

The NASCAR driver could have qualified for the race through tonight’s preliminary event or via the fan vote – which he was leading – but now he doesn’t have a capable car. NASCAR does not allow for drivers to change vehicles.

The All-Star Race is set for 8:30 p.m. E.T. on FS1.