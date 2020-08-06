Photos: Danica Patrick Enjoys A Fun Day On The Lake

Danica Patrick had some fun out on the water today.

The former NASCAR star, who split from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers earlier this year, enjoyed some rays and waves on the lake.

Patrick, 38, shared some cool photos and videos from her day on the water.

“The front of the boat was where you could find me today,” she wrote.

Patrick tried her hand at some water sports, as well. She was a quick learner, it appears.

“The first question of the day was, do you want to wake board or wake surf? I said, they’re different?!” she wrote.

Patrick recently revealed that she’s been doing “emotional therapy” in the wake of her breakup with Rodgers.

“It’s emotional therapy through moving the body, breath, and acknowledging what comes up. In class you put your hand on your heart and lower stomach (sacral) to reset the body between moves. ……Today I put my left hand on my stomach…. and the back of my right hand on my back, surrounding the solar plexus chakra, and all I heard was – I got you, I always have. That is the main chakra that lights up on me in life,” she wrote.

It’s nice to see that Patrick had a lot of fun out on the water today.