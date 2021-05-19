Last year, former NASCAR star Danica Patrick and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers split up not long after rumors of a potential engagement between the couple.

Neither wasted much time finding a new significant other. The reigning NFL MVP announced his engagement to actress Shailene Woodley earlier this year. Just a few months later, Patrick announced she is in a new relationship as well.

Patrick is dating businessman Carter Comstock. She’s been posting plenty of photos of the two together in recent weeks and the couple took some well-earned vacation time earlier this week.

“I remember when I used to be afraid of heights,” Patrick said on Instagram. 🤣 Via Ferrata climbing. Farm tour. Tasting menu. Hot springs. ❤️❤️ All charged up on minerals and relaxation…. ready for lots of fun work at the Indy 500 next weekend!”

In late April, Patrick opened up on their relationship and just how much they like to spend time outdoors.

“We both love to travel and we’re both super open-minded, and I had this sort of grand vision for finding someone I could just sit on the couch with and, like, have a glass of wine and just literally come up with any topic at all, simple or complicated,” she said.

Patrick said she is taking some time off before the Indy 500 this weekend.