The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace

Bubba Wallace stares off into the distance while celebrating his victory in the Yellawood 500.TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 04: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, celebrates in the Ruoff Mortgage victory lane after winning the rain-shortened NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 04, 2021 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Bubba Wallace is hoping to make another jump up the NASCAR ladder in 2022.

The popular driver has seen his profile grow off the track in recent years and in 2022, he’s hoping his production on the track will rise.

Wallace, who drives the No. 23 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing, got his first NASCAR win last season. He’s hoping for several this year.

Off the track, Wallace has the support of his longtime girlfriend, Amanda Carter. The happy couple actually got engaged last year.

“I was super nervous, because she had no idea and I worked on it for like three months. Trying to find the ring, the cut, clarity, color and carats — the four C’s of life. I got to study up on all of that. I was doing my research late at night while I was upstairs. Usually, I’m upstairs playing video games,” he told The Athletic.

Bubba Wallace and his girlfriend at NASCAR.

(Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Bubba and Amanda had been dating for several years prior to their engagement last summer. She stood by his side during the garage noose incident.

“Why I waited so long..we will never know. The wait is over!! Here’s to forever! Forever ever!” Wallace tweeted.

Wallace and the rest of the NASCAR world will be competing at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Sunday night.

It should be quite a race.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.