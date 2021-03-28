Photos: Here’s What Bristol Motor Speedway Looks Like Today

NASCAR officially announced on Sunday that today’s Cup and Truck Series races have been postponed until Monday due to weather.

Heavy rain has hit the area, leading to significant flooding around the track.

“With heavy rain in the area and safety concerns with Sullivan County (Tenn.) under a flood warning, NASCAR officials made the call to postpone the inaugural Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway just before noon ET on Sunday, pushing the race a day back to Monday, March 29.

The 250-lap feature, initially slated for a 3:30 p.m. ET start on Sunday afternoon will now move to Monday at 4 p.m. ET on FOX with coverage also on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio,” NASCAR announced on Sunday.

Photos from the area show how significant the rain and flooding has been around Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee.

Flooding at Bristol Motor Speedway this morning. Looks like campers are moved away, but the kiosks typically selling NASCAR goods are completely flooded @WJHLStormTeam11 @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/IhpSBKv4au — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) March 28, 2021

This rain is crazy! Hope everyone in Bristol got somewhere safe pic.twitter.com/BzkzaIcBPH — Quin Houff (@P1_Houff) March 28, 2021

Stay safe (and dry) out there, everyone.

Full details on NASCAR’s decision to postpone Sunday’s races can be seen here.