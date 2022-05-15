Photos: How Dale Earnhardt Jr. Met His Longtime Wife
Life is pretty good for Dale Earnhardt Jr. these days.
The longtime NASCAR driver is retired from full-time racing, but he remains close to the sport, mainly in the broadcasting world, where he's done work for NBC and FOX.
Off the track, Earnhardt Jr. is involved in a number of businesses, including some with his wife, Amy.
Both Dale and Amy have gotten involved in High Rock Vodka.
Dale and Amy have been married since 2016. The happy couple has two children together.
Amy is a former college cheerleader who got into interior design following college.
How did Dale and Amy meet?
Through work, actually.
"Going back, the two met for the first time at Dale’s house. Amy being an interior designer was hired to decorate Dale’s home in Mooresville, North Carolina. Funny enough, Amy did not have any idea about who Dale was. Upon their meeting, both Amy and Dale found themselves comfortable and clicked instantly. Hence, they decided to start dating. Of course, Dale was smitten by her beauty and charming personality," Players Bio wrote.
The rest, of course, is history.
Dale and Amy got engaged at a church in Europe in 2015. They were married about a year later.
Keep enjoying retirement life, Dale.