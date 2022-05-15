Photos: How Dale Earnhardt Jr. Met His Longtime Wife

LONG POND, PA - AUGUST 03: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Michael Baker International Chevrolet, celebrates in Victory Lane with Amy Reimann after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series GoBowling.com 400 at Pocono Raceway on August 3, 2014 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tom Pennington/NASCAR via Getty Images)

Life is pretty good for Dale Earnhardt Jr. these days.

The longtime NASCAR driver is retired from full-time racing, but he remains close to the sport, mainly in the broadcasting world, where he's done work for NBC and FOX.

Off the track, Earnhardt Jr. is involved in a number of businesses, including some with his wife, Amy.

Both Dale and Amy have gotten involved in High Rock Vodka.

Dale and Amy have been married since 2016. The happy couple has two children together.

Amy is a former college cheerleader who got into interior design following college.

How did Dale and Amy meet?

Through work, actually.

"Going back, the two met for the first time at Dale’s house. Amy being an interior designer was hired to decorate Dale’s home in Mooresville, North Carolina. Funny enough, Amy did not have any idea about who Dale was. Upon their meeting, both Amy and Dale found themselves comfortable and clicked instantly. Hence, they decided to start dating. Of course, Dale was smitten by her beauty and charming personality," Players Bio wrote.

The rest, of course, is history.

Dale and Amy got engaged at a church in Europe in 2015. They were married about a year later.

MARTINSVILLE, VA - APRIL 08: Dale Earnhardt, Jr. (#88 JR Motorsports Hellmann's Fridge Hunters Chevrolet) with wife Amy and daughters Isla and Nicole prior to the running of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 on April 8,2022 at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, VA. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, KS - MAY 09: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, stands with his girlfriend Amy Reimann during the national anthem ahead of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series SpongeBob SquarePants 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 9, 2015 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Keep enjoying retirement life, Dale.