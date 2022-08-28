Photos: Meet Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Longtime Wife, Amy

LONG POND, PA - AUGUST 03: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Michael Baker International Chevrolet, celebrates in Victory Lane with Amy Reimann after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series GoBowling.com 400 at Pocono Raceway on August 3, 2014 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tom Pennington/NASCAR via Getty Images)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was a fan favorite during his racing days and the same has become true of his broadcasting career.

The son of the legendary NASCAR driver, who had quite the career on the track for himself, has bursted into the broadcasting world, becoming one of the top TV men in the sport.

Dale Jr. certainly lives a more relaxing life now compared to his racing days, but he still manages to stay busy with his television responsibilities.

Of course, his friends and family members certainly have to like having him home more.

Dale is married to his longtime wife, Amy.

KANSAS CITY, KS - MAY 09: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, stands with his girlfriend Amy Reimann during the national anthem ahead of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series SpongeBob SquarePants 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 9, 2015 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Dale and his wife, Amy Reimann, were married in 2016. The happy couple has two children together - both girls.

The happy couple got engaged overseas at a church in Europe. They were married shortly thereafter.

Amy has often been spotted at the track supporting her husband.

DOVER, DE - OCTOBER 01: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, and his wife Amy, stand on the grid during the National Anthem prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Apache Warrior 400 presented by Lucas Oil at Dover International Speedway on October 1, 2017 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

It's been a family affair for the Earnhardts at the track, too, with their daughters often coming to see their dad work.

MARTINSVILLE, VA - APRIL 08: Dale Earnhardt, Jr. (#88 JR Motorsports Hellmann's Fridge Hunters Chevrolet) with wife Amy and daughters Isla and Nicole prior to the running of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 on April 8,2022 at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, VA. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We wish all the best to the Earnhardt family moving forward.