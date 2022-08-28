Photos: Meet Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Longtime Wife, Amy
Dale Earnhardt Jr. was a fan favorite during his racing days and the same has become true of his broadcasting career.
The son of the legendary NASCAR driver, who had quite the career on the track for himself, has bursted into the broadcasting world, becoming one of the top TV men in the sport.
Dale Jr. certainly lives a more relaxing life now compared to his racing days, but he still manages to stay busy with his television responsibilities.
Of course, his friends and family members certainly have to like having him home more.
Dale is married to his longtime wife, Amy.
Dale and his wife, Amy Reimann, were married in 2016. The happy couple has two children together - both girls.
The happy couple got engaged overseas at a church in Europe. They were married shortly thereafter.
Amy has often been spotted at the track supporting her husband.
It's been a family affair for the Earnhardts at the track, too, with their daughters often coming to see their dad work.
We wish all the best to the Earnhardt family moving forward.