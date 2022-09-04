Photos: Meet Danica Patrick's Notable Ex-Husband

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 14: Danica Patrick, driver of the #7 GoDaddy Chevrolet, talks to the media during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

Danica Patrick's had some pretty notable relationships over the years.

The legendary IndyCar and NASCAR driver previously dated Aaron Rodgers. The couple broke up at some point during the pandemic, though, and both moved on to new relationships.

Now, though, Patrick is single.

"It’s cool," Patrick told FOX of being single. "I think that turning 40 and being single … I was in a lovely relationship for a year and that ended in January, the beginning of the year. To sort of step into my next decade alone was like, wow, OK. That kid ship might be sailing. I have no plans for my birthday right now because I’m now all of a sudden alone."

"There were some of those feelings of sadness in a way. But I also love being able to be spontaneous and spend time with my girlfriends and go on trips. My life these days is like a jigsaw puzzle that I’m fitting together [with] work trips and play trips. So I’m going to focus on that. And when the right guy comes along, I’ll know it."

Patrick was once married, too.

The current racing analyst was married to Paul Edward Hospenthal from 2005-13.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 27: Danica Patrick, driver of the #10 GoDaddy.com Chevrolet, stands with husband Paul Hospenthal on the grid prior to the start of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 27, 2012 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Danica and Paul reportedly met through work.

He was a physical therapist, working with the then-race car driver in physical therapy.

HOMESTEAD, FL - NOVEMBER 20: Danica Patrick, driver of the #7 GoDaddy.com Chevrolet, stands with her husband Paul Hospenthal prior to the NASCAR Nationwide Series Ford 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 20, 2010 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images for NASCAR) Chris Trotman/Getty Images

Danica and Paul reportedly dated shortly after meeting and eventually got married.

They were together from 2005-13.

We wish Danica and Paul all the best moving forward.