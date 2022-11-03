Photos: Meet The Ex-Husband Of Racing Star Danica Patrick

HOMESTEAD, FL - NOVEMBER 17: Danica Patrick, driver of the #10 Aspen Dental Ford, stands on the grid during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 17, 2017 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Danica Patrick has had a couple of notable relationships over the years. Most recently, the former NASCAR and IndyCar driver dated Carter Comstock, a co-founder of Freshly, and previously, Aaron Rodgers, the star NFL quarterback.

The former racing star appears to be enjoying the single life for now, though.

"It’s cool," Patrick said of being single. "I think that turning 40 and being single … I was in a lovely relationship for a year and that ended in January, the beginning of the year. To sort of step into my next decade alone was like, wow, OK. That kid ship might be sailing. I have no plans for my birthday right now because I’m now all of a sudden alone."

"There were some of those feelings of sadness in a way. But I also love being able to be spontaneous and spend time with my girlfriends and go on trips. My life these days is like a jigsaw puzzle that I’m fitting together [with] work trips and play trips. So I’m going to focus on that. And when the right guy comes along, I’ll know it."

Patrick has been through a divorce, as well. She was previously married to someone she met through racing.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 27: Danica Patrick, driver of the #10 GoDaddy.com Chevrolet, stands with husband Paul Hospenthal on the grid prior to the start of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 27, 2012 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Danica Patrick and Paul Hospenthal were married from 2005-13. They met when Danica went to see Paul for some physical therapy.

The couple dated shortly after meeting through work. Later on, they got married.

HOMESTEAD, FL - NOVEMBER 20: Danica Patrick, driver of the #7 GoDaddy.com Chevrolet, stands with her husband Paul Hospenthal prior to the NASCAR Nationwide Series Ford 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 20, 2010 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images for NASCAR) Chris Trotman/Getty Images

Marriage is never easy, though, and the couple ended up getting divorced just short of a decade of marriage.

Danica has since gone on to have some notable relationships, including one with Rodgers, the star NFL quarterback.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 17: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick attend Game Two of the first round of the 2019 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Detroit Pistons at Fiserv Forum on April 17, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

We continue to wish Danica all the best in her dating life moving forward.