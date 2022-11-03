Photos: Meet The Ex-Husband Of Racing Star Danica Patrick
Danica Patrick has had a couple of notable relationships over the years. Most recently, the former NASCAR and IndyCar driver dated Carter Comstock, a co-founder of Freshly, and previously, Aaron Rodgers, the star NFL quarterback.
The former racing star appears to be enjoying the single life for now, though.
"It’s cool," Patrick said of being single. "I think that turning 40 and being single … I was in a lovely relationship for a year and that ended in January, the beginning of the year. To sort of step into my next decade alone was like, wow, OK. That kid ship might be sailing. I have no plans for my birthday right now because I’m now all of a sudden alone."
"There were some of those feelings of sadness in a way. But I also love being able to be spontaneous and spend time with my girlfriends and go on trips. My life these days is like a jigsaw puzzle that I’m fitting together [with] work trips and play trips. So I’m going to focus on that. And when the right guy comes along, I’ll know it."
Patrick has been through a divorce, as well. She was previously married to someone she met through racing.
Danica Patrick and Paul Hospenthal were married from 2005-13. They met when Danica went to see Paul for some physical therapy.
The couple dated shortly after meeting through work. Later on, they got married.
Marriage is never easy, though, and the couple ended up getting divorced just short of a decade of marriage.
Danica has since gone on to have some notable relationships, including one with Rodgers, the star NFL quarterback.
We continue to wish Danica all the best in her dating life moving forward.