Photos: Meet The Ex-Husband Of Racing Legend Danica Patrick

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA - OCTOBER 02: Danica Patrick speaks onstage at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2018 at Ritz Carlton Hotel on October 2, 2018 in Laguna Niguel, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Fortune)

Racing legend Danica Patrick is currently enjoying the single life, after her breakup from longtime boyfriend Carter Comstock, whom she dated after seeing Aaron Rodgers.

"It’s cool," Patrick told FOX of being single. "I think that turning 40 and being single … I was in a lovely relationship for a year and that ended in January, the beginning of the year. To sort of step into my next decade alone was like, wow, OK. That kid ship might be sailing. I have no plans for my birthday right now because I’m now all of a sudden alone."

"There were some of those feelings of sadness in a way. But I also love being able to be spontaneous and spend time with my girlfriends and go on trips. My life these days is like a jigsaw puzzle that I’m fitting together [with] work trips and play trips. So I’m going to focus on that. And when the right guy comes along, I’ll know it."

But Patrick has had some pretty notable relationships over the years, including a marriage.

Danica was married to Paul Edward Hospenthal from 2005-13. The couple divorced after close to one decade of marriage.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 27: Danica Patrick, driver of the #10 GoDaddy.com Chevrolet, stands with husband Paul Hospenthal on the grid prior to the start of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 27, 2012 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Danica and Paul reportedly met through work. He worked in physical therapy, where he met Danica.

HOMESTEAD, FL - NOVEMBER 20: Danica Patrick, driver of the #7 GoDaddy.com Chevrolet, stands with her husband Paul Hospenthal prior to the NASCAR Nationwide Series Ford 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 20, 2010 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images for NASCAR) Chris Trotman/Getty Images

Danica and her ex-husband dated for several years before getting married in the early 2000s.

They divorced in 2013.