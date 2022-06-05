Photos: Meet The Ex-Husband Of Racing Star Danica Patrick

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 14: Danica Patrick, driver of the #7 GoDaddy Chevrolet, talks to the media during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

When it comes to Danica Patrick's dating history, fans are probably most familiar with her relationship with Aaron Rodgers.

The former NASCAR and Indy Car driver dated the Green Bay Packers star quarterback for several years.

At one point, it seemed like marriage was coming, as Patrick and Rodgers bought a house together. Ultimately, though, the power couple broke up.

While Patrick and Rodgers never married, the former racing star was a married woman from 2005-13.

Patrick was married to Paul Edward Hospenthal from 2005-13. The couple divorced after close to one decade of marriage.

HOMESTEAD, FL - NOVEMBER 20: Danica Patrick, driver of the #7 GoDaddy.com Chevrolet, stands with her husband Paul Hospenthal prior to the NASCAR Nationwide Series Ford 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 20, 2010 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images for NASCAR) Chris Trotman/Getty Images

According to reports, Paul is a physical therapist who "specializes in sports injuries suffered from playing golf or in racing."

He reportedly attended University of Puget Sound, where he was a member of the track and field team.

Paul reportedly met Danica through work. The couple started dating in the early 2000s and announced their engagement in 2004. Paul and Danica were married in 2005.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 27: Danica Patrick, driver of the #10 GoDaddy.com Chevrolet, stands with husband Paul Hospenthal on the grid prior to the start of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 27, 2012 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Danica and Paul's marriage ended in 2013, while Danica went on to date a fellow NASCAR driver.

She's since become single after breaking up with her recent boyfriend, Carter Comstock.