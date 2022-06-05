Photos: Meet The Ex-Husband Of Racing Star Danica Patrick
When it comes to Danica Patrick's dating history, fans are probably most familiar with her relationship with Aaron Rodgers.
The former NASCAR and Indy Car driver dated the Green Bay Packers star quarterback for several years.
At one point, it seemed like marriage was coming, as Patrick and Rodgers bought a house together. Ultimately, though, the power couple broke up.
While Patrick and Rodgers never married, the former racing star was a married woman from 2005-13.
Patrick was married to Paul Edward Hospenthal from 2005-13. The couple divorced after close to one decade of marriage.
According to reports, Paul is a physical therapist who "specializes in sports injuries suffered from playing golf or in racing."
He reportedly attended University of Puget Sound, where he was a member of the track and field team.
Paul reportedly met Danica through work. The couple started dating in the early 2000s and announced their engagement in 2004. Paul and Danica were married in 2005.
Danica and Paul's marriage ended in 2013, while Danica went on to date a fellow NASCAR driver.
She's since become single after breaking up with her recent boyfriend, Carter Comstock.