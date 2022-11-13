Photos: Meet The Longtime Significant Other Of Bubba Wallace

MADISON, ILLINOIS - JUNE 04: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway on June 04, 2022 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Bubba Wallace had an up-and-down 2022 Cup Series season, driving both the No. 23 and No. 45 car for 23XI Racing, co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin.

The Cup Series driver came really close to some big wins early in the year, only to be held back by some inconsistent performance by his pit crew. Wallace finished the year outside of the Cup Series playoff chase, but he made some strides in the season's final races.

Now, it's all eyes on 2023.

For now, though, Bubba can enjoy some much deserved rest and relaxation with his longtime significant other, Amanda Carter.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 18: Darrell Wallace Jr., driver of the #43 Click n' Close Chevrolet, stands on the grid with his girlfriend, Amanda Carter, prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 60th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 18, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Bubba and Amanda have been dating for several years. They recently got engaged.

"I'm not sure what I would do without her," Wallace, 28, told PEOPLE. "I really don't."

Wallace thinks he might cry at his wedding and not be able to stop.

"The wedding is going to be on New Year's Eve, and we're excited about that," Wallace told PEOPLE. "We were able to go to one wedding on New Year's Eve and really enjoyed it."

"We liked New Year's Eve, because it wasn't as traditional," Carter added. "You could have more of a fun time. People can come celebrate us for a little bit, but then we can all celebrate together to bring the New Year in."

We wish Bubba and Amanda all the happiness in the world moving forward.