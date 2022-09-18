Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Legendary NASCAR Star

KANSAS CITY, KS - MAY 09: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, stands with his girlfriend Amy Reimann during the national anthem ahead of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series SpongeBob SquarePants 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 9, 2015 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been retired for several years now, though he maintains a close relationship to the sport.

The legendary NASCAR driver still races every once in a while, as it's a family affair for the Earnhardts.

Dale Jr. has been married to his wife, Amy, for several years now.

LONG POND, PA - AUGUST 03: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Michael Baker International Chevrolet, celebrates in Victory Lane with Amy Reimann after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series GoBowling.com 400 at Pocono Raceway on August 3, 2014 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tom Pennington/NASCAR via Getty Images)

Dale and longtime his wife, Amy Reimann, got married in 2016. The happy couple has two children together - both girls.

The legendary NASCAR driver proposed to his wife at a church overseas.

MARTINSVILLE, VA - APRIL 08: Dale Earnhardt, Jr. (#88 JR Motorsports Hellmann's Fridge Hunters Chevrolet) with wife Amy and daughters Isla and Nicole prior to the running of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 on April 8,2022 at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, VA. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dale, meanwhile, continues to stay close to the sport, often bringing his family to the race track.

We'll be seeing much more of the Earnhardts moving forward, too.

It'll be fun to see how Dale Jr's career progresses.