Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Legendary Racer Jimmie Johnson

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MARCH 19: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Carvana Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, prepares to drive during qualifying for the NTT IndyCar Series XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway on March 19, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Jimmie Johnson is set to fulfill a childhood dream on Sunday, when he races in the Indy 500.

The longtime NASCAR star has long dreamed of racing in the Indy 500. On Sunday, he'll get a chance to do it, competing for the first time.

Johnson would not be here without the support of his wife and kids.

The longtime NASCAR star is married to Chandra Janway. They've been together for nearly 20 years. Jimmie and Chandra have two children together.

Jimmie and Chandra were married in 2004. They were reportedly introduced by fellow NASCAR star Jeff Gordon.

Chandra was friends wife Gordon's then-girlfriend (now wife) in Ingrid Vandebosch. They were both modeling in New York City together.

It's shaping up to be a huge day for Jimmie, Chandra and the rest of the Johnson family.

The 2022 Indy 500 is set to begin at 12:45 p.m. E.T. It will be televised on NBC.