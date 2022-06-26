Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NASCAR Legend Jimmie Johnson
Jimmie Johnson has had a pretty legendary racing career.
The longtime NASCAR driver turned IndyCar driver continues to pursue legendary feats. Just this year, Johnson raced in the Indy 500 for the first time.
Johnson would not be where he is without his family.
The longtime NASCAR driver is married to Chandra Janway. The happy couple has been together for nearly 20 years. Jimmie and Chandra have two children together.
There is a NASCAR connection with the relationship, too.
Jimmy and his wife were introduced to each other by former NASCAR star Jeff Gordon.
We wish all the best to the Johnson family moving forward.