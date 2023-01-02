Photos: Meet The New Wife Of Bubba Wallace

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - SEPTEMBER 11: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #45 ROOT Insurance Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on September 11, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Bubba Wallace is now a married man.

The longtime NASCAR driver married his longtime girlfriend, Amanda Carter, on New Year's Eve. Bubba and Amanda had dated for several years before getting engaged and ultimately married.

"Getting married, and starting a new life together, I'm just so excited to have a good one in my corner," Wallace told PEOPLE. "We have so much fun together."

Bubba and Amanda tied the knot in a ceremony in Charlotte, North Carolina, on New Year's Eve.

Amanda Carter has been a rock for Wallace throughout his racing career.

Amanda told PEOPLE that they're just really excited to start their life together.

"We just have such a good bond. I love the time we spend together. We could sit around together all day every day and we don't get tired of one another," Carter said. "And he's also handsome and charming."

Congratulations to Bubba and Amanda on their marriage.