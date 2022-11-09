Photos: Meet The Notable Ex-Boyfriend Of Danica Patrick

HOMESTEAD, FL - NOVEMBER 17: Danica Patrick, driver of the #10 Aspen Dental Ford, speaks during a press conference announcing her retirement from full-time racing at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 17, 2017 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Danica Patrick has had a couple of notable relationships over the years, but she's single now.

"It’s cool," Patrick said of being single. "I think that turning 40 and being single … I was in a lovely relationship for a year and that ended in January, the beginning of the year. To sort of step into my next decade alone was like, wow, OK. That kid ship might be sailing. I have no plans for my birthday right now because I’m now all of a sudden alone."

"There were some of those feelings of sadness in a way. But I also love being able to be spontaneous and spend time with my girlfriends and go on trips. My life these days is like a jigsaw puzzle that I’m fitting together [with] work trips and play trips. So I’m going to focus on that. And when the right guy comes along, I’ll know it."

Most recently, Patrick dated Carter Comstock for about a year. This was after her relationship with Aaron Rodgers ended.

Comstock is a co-founder of a company called Freshly.

“As Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Freshly, Carter brings a passion for health and fitness combined with years of experience in business to the thriving fresh, ready-made meal delivery service. Carter discovered his enthusiasm for health and wellness early in life while watching his father Dr. Frank Comstock, M.D., help people work to achieve optimal health. By staying on top of the latest healthy lifestyle trends, he and his team of chefs, food scientists, and wellness experts bring nutritious meals to thousands of homes every day,” his LinkedIn profile reads.

According to reports, Danica and Carter might have met through business.

In February, Beam, a CBD wellness brand, announced the completion of a $5 million Series A financing, according to PR Newswire, “with significant investment from new investors” including Comstock. Patrick, meanwhile, was part of a $5 million seed investment in Beam in April 2020.

They broke up at some point in early 2022, according to reports.

Patrick had a telling quote on breakups.

“I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there’s nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that,” Patrick said this week, via US Weekly. “But I’ve learned a lot and as broken open as I was on the sad end, I have felt so much joy in so many more instances and so many more unlikely places than I ever have, so it’s like my heart got broken open to both ends of the spectrum.”

We wish both Danica and Carter all the best moving forward in their lives.