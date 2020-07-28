NASCAR has been back for a couple of months, but many in the sport took some well-deserved time off this past weekend.

Ryan Blaney, 26, was among those who spent the weekend off. The NASCAR Cup Series driver spent the weekend with someone special, too.

The No. 12 Ford Mustang driver appears to be dating a Hooters model. Blaney, who drives for Team Penske, showed off some photos with model Gianna Tulio.

Like Blaney, Tulio has had some time off lately.

“Can’t wait until I can wear this uniform again and be surrounded by people I love the most,” she wrote earlier in the pandemic.

Blaney and Tulio appeared to spend the weekend together in Vail, Colorado. Both shared some photos of the weekend on Instagram.

“Wouldn’t want to be here with anyone else,” she wrote on her page.

Blaney shared some adorable photos on his page, too.

“Enjoying this here off weekend out west with this beauty,” he wrote.

Tulio is a Hooters model with nearly 40,000 followers on Instagram. She’s shared several of her modeling photos on her Instagram page.

As for Blaney, he’ll get back on the racetrack soon.

NASCAR is set to hold the the Super Start Batteries 400 presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts on Thursday night.