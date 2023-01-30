Prominent NASCAR Couple Announces Surprising Breakup

HOMESTEAD, FL - NOVEMBER 19: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #78 Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Boats Toyota, celebrates with girlfriend Sherry Pollex after he won the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 19, 2017 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

A prominent NASCAR couple announced a surprising breakup over the weekend.

NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr. and his girlfriend, Sherry Pollex, have ended their longterm relationship.

“To my fans and partners… Sherry and I have made the decision to end our relationship. I will continue supporting Sherry moving forward. I would ask that you respect our privacy as there will be no further comment about this matter.”

The NASCAR world is saddened by the breakup.

We wish Martin and Sherry all the best moving forward.

Hopefully they will both be handling things well moving forward.