Racing World Paying Tribute To Dave McClelland On Sunday

The racing world is mourning the loss of Dave McClelland, who served as the voice of the NHRA for several decades.

McClelland passed away earlier today due to natural causes. He was 85.

McClelland called his first drag race in 1959 and began broadcasting NHRA on television two years later. He did not retire from the organization until 2003, calling events on ESPN, The Nashville Network, The Speed Channel and other networks during his career.

The recipient of the International Drag Racing Hall of Fame's Founders Award in 2005, McClelland was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2016.

Tributes to "Big Mac" have been pouring in on social media all day Sunday.

Our thoughts are with McClelland's family and friends during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Dave.