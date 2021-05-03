The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Racing World Pays Tribute To Legendary Driver Bobby Unser

A general view of the Daytona 500.DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 18: General view of the frontstrech prior to the start of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 60th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 18, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The racing world lost one of its all-time greats over the weekend as legendary driver Bobby Unser passed away at 87.

Unser was a three-time winner of the Indy 500 and won 35 races between 1955 and 1982. He was the oldest of four brothers, all of whom went into racing during the 1950s.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where Unser became a legend, was one of many organizations to pay tribute to Unser. They praised him for being “an icon” in racing who was adored by fans and admired for being so “funny and charming.”

“RIP to a LEGEND. Today, the racing world mourns the passing of three-time Indianapolis 500 champion Bobby Unser,” the organization said in a statement. “He was the total package – adored by fans, funny and charming, and a true champion. An icon, always remembered. Godspeed, racer.”

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway were hardly the only ones to pay tribute to Unser. Racing icon Roger Penske released a heartfelt statement of his own on Unser and the impact he had on racing.

“Bobby was a true racer that raised the performance of everyone around him,” Penske said. “He was also one of the most colorful characters in motorsports. Throughout his time as a driver, a commentator and an ambassador of our sport, Bobby’s stories and his passion for racing were legendary. Our thoughts and condolences are with Lisa, the Unser family and Bobby’s many friends and fans during this difficult time.”

Among the many accolades Unser received are induction into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame, the International Motorsports Hall of Fame, the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame, the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame and the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America.

Our hearts go out to Mr. Unser’s family and loved ones.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.