Racing World Reacts To Brad Keselowski's Cool Decision

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - APRIL 25: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 MoneyLion Ford, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 25, 2021 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski announced that he'll be competing in a highly-anticipated race in less than two weeks.

"I'm excited to announce that I'll be running on December 4th in the 55th Annual Snowball Derby," Keselowski. "Hopefully, we can get a win before the year is over."

The Snowball Derby is a 300-lap super late model stock car race held annually at the Five Flags Speedway. The race originated in 1968.

Judging by the reactions on social media, racing fans are excited to watch Keselowski compete in the offseason.

"Well this is fun," one fan tweeted.

"Love it," a second fan said in response to the news.

Keselowski will be driving a No. 6 Ford in the Snowball Derby.

The entry list for this year's Snowball Derby will feature Noah Gragson, the winner of the 2018 event.

Fans can watch the Snowball Derby on RacingAmerica.com next Sunday.