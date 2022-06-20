Racing World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Performance Sunday

AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 24: Danica Patrick chats with Sky Sports near the garage area before the Aramco U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on October 24, 2021 in Austin, TX. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Danica Patrick was a part of Sky Sports' Formula 1 coverage this weekend.

Formula 1 was in Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull won the grand prix, while Carlos Sainz finished in second place and Lewis Hamilton took third.

Fans were impressed by Patrick's performance.

"Danica Patrick is the most knowledgeable in this F1 pre-race gabfest. The other two labradoodles are embarrassing themselves," one fan tweeted.

"Danica Patrick basically just got Toto Wolff to admit that by raising the ride height Mercedes were able to drastically reduce their porpoising," another fan tweeted.

Some fans are suggesting that Patrick receive a full-time role with the Formula 1 coverage.

While Formula 1 fans might enjoy Patrick on a full-time broadcasting basis, she's still a part of NASCAR and Indy Car coverage, as well.