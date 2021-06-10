In 2016, Fox Sports elevated its NASCAR coverage by signing Jeff Gordon. It’s been a match made in heaven for both parties, but Gordon is now weighing his future with the company.

Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal is reporting that Gordon could leave the broadcast booth for Fox Sports and take on a larger role with Hendrick Motorsports.

“Gordon’s exact final decision for what he will do after this year is not yet known,” Stern said, via Sports Business Journal. “But sources say that while he’s enjoying the new three-man booth this season with first-year analyst Clint Bowyer and longtime play-by-play man Mike Joy, he also finds the prospect of taking on a bigger role with HMS as an intriguing prospect. As a result, he’s considering whether to leave the booth after this season.”

Since he’s a minority owner for Hendrick Motorsports, Gordon would like to take on a larger role with the organization at some point in the future.

Gordon signed a multi-year extension with Fox Sports in 2019, leading many people to believe that he’ll remain part of their broadcast team for a long time.

If Gordon decides to step down from his role with Fox Sports though, he could pursue other opportunities as well as spend time with his wife and children.

