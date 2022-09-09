Report Names 2 Frontrunners To Land NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch

HAMPTON, GEORGIA - JULY 10: Kyle Busch, driver of the #54 Extra Gum Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Credit Karma Money 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10, 2021 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

It's becoming increasingly evident that Kyle Busch's future with Joe Gibbs Racing is not set in stone.

There have already been reports stating that Busch is weighing multiple offers to leave Joe Gibbs Racing next year. If that does in fact happen, there are two suitors ready to sign him.

According to Adam Stern from Sports Business Journal, Richard Childress Racing and 23XI Racing are the frontrunners to land Busch.

Busch, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, has not set a deadline for when he'll make a final decision.

A few weeks ago, Busch opened up about his future. He admit that changes will be coming.

"I’m a racer and only ever known how to race, nothing else, trying to do other business projects and things like that, but none of them have really blown up and taken off,” Busch said. “So, it has been hard and figuring out all of that is certainly tough.

"And the first time I went through this was 15 years ago and it was a learning experience. It was hard then too, but it was nothing like now. Then it was just me, myself and I. I didn’t have (his wife) Samantha, I didn’t have a son. I didn’t have a daughter. All I had was an agent that was helping me."

Busch has been with Joe Gibbs Racing for the majority of his career. Although it seems inevitable, it'll be odd seeing him with another team.