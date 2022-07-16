Report: NASCAR Driver Bobby East Stabbed To Death

We have disturbing news to share from the NASCAR world. Driver Bobby East died earlier this week after he was stabbed to death at a gas station in California, according to multiple reports.

East, 37, was reportedly pumping his gas when he got into a war of words with another individual.

Shortly thereafter, East was stabbed with a sharp object in the chest.

East was later pronounced dead at the hospital late Wednesday night.

Police are still searching for suspect Trent William Millsap.

"Cops were called to the scene and reportedly performed life-saving measures on East until paramedics arrived. East was then rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Millsap, who had an outstanding parole warrant, is a drifter who frequents motels in the usually safe and crime-free Westminister area. He is considered armed and dangerous," TMZ Sports reports.

We send our heartfelt condolences to East's family and friends during this terrible time. A life taken much too soon.