Ross Chastain Has Incredible Reaction To NASCAR's Latest Ban

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - APRIL 24: Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Moose Fraternity Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 24, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, NASCAR announced that drivers will not be allowed to run against the wall to gain speed.

NASCAR said there will be a time penalty for those who use wall to gain speed at any and all tracks this season.

Ross Chastain benefited from this move during the Martinsville Cup playoff race in 2022. As you'd expect, other drivers weren't happy about it.

When asked about this ban, Chastain had a pretty funny response. He said he feels "honored" that his move is now considered a penalty.

“I take it as a badge of honor that I want my crew chief and my engineers and my mechanics pushing the limits of the car — I don’t want to break the rules, but I want them to have to write new rules and explain things more clearly where we might find a gray area on the car," Chastain said.

Chastain added, "I don’t want to do it again. I don’t want to see guys doing it. And, I’m proud that I’ll be the first and last guy to successfully do it.”

The NASCAR Cup Series schedule will kick off this Sunday with the Clash at The Coliseum.