Ryan Newman Shares Heartfelt Message Upon Return To Daytona

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman has had a slow return to Daytona International Speedway – and not because of the pandemic.

Sunday marks the first time since February that Newman is racing at the legendary track. His last appearance there was at the 2020 Daytona 500, where he was involved in a car flip that left him with serious injuries. Newman was hospitalized and even placed into a medically-induced coma.

So ahead of today’s GoBowling 235 at Daytona, Newman had a message for the healthcare workers who helped save his life at the Daytona 500. In a radio message, he offered his thanks to everyone who helped him and to those who help all drivers.

“Hey, everyone, just want to say a big thank you,” Newman said. “This is a special day for me, a lot of it because of all the things that you guys did back in February. … Thank you for your support, not only for me personally, but all of the things that you do for all of us drivers. It goes a long way, and I wanted to say thank you from the deepest of my heart. Thank you.”

.@RyanJNewman has a message for all the healthcare workers that helped save his life after his #Daytona500 crash. pic.twitter.com/KDfnxAbe2S — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 16, 2020

Ryan Newman boasts 18 wins on the NASCAR Cup Series, including the 2008 Daytona 500. He also has 262 Top-tens in the top NASCAR circuit.

Returning to Daytona after the way his last visit ended has to be cathartic for the 42-year-old driver.

Good luck today, Ryan!