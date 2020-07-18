Scary Details Unveiled From 2019 Plane Crash Involving Dale Earnhardt Jr.

In August 2019, a scary scene unfolded in Tennessee after NASCAR superstar Dale Earnhardt Jr and his family were involved in a plane crash.

Earnhardt Jr., his wife, Amy, and their then-one-year-old daughter, Isla Rose, were involved in a plane crash in Tennessee in mid-August. All three, including two pilots and the family’s dogs escaped without serious injury.

However, new details from the crash reveal just how bad it could have been. The National Transportation Safety Board released information from its year-long investigation.

According to the NTSB, the family suffered minor injuries during the crash. NTSB investigators revealed part of the landing gear collapsed.

That caused a section of the right wing hit the runway as the plane bounced twice before touching down a third time. The plane continued to skid through a fence and eventually caught fire and heavy smoke started pouring in.

Earnhardt and the pilot attempted to open the door to get out, but it was stuck. The pilot reportedly eventually kicked the door open, but only a portion of the way.

The opening was “roughly the size of a conventional oven.”

Here’s more from Yahoo Sports:

“Earnhardt then handed his daughter, who was in his arms, to the pilot, and then they each squeezed out the opening,” which was roughly the size of a conventional oven, the report said.

From the NTSB’s investigation, it sounds like Earnhardt and his family are lucky to be alive.

Video of the crash shows a massive cloud of smoke that could have been harmful to the family. Thankfully, they were able to open the door enough to escape the terrifying blaze.